Helen Holt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Annette Votava Holt went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. She was 94 years old.

Helen was born to Leona and Joseph Votava in rural Vesleyville. The family moved into Grafton when Helen was a young girl. She attended Grafton schools and obtained her GED later in life. Helen was extremely proud that she went on to teach the GED classes for several years. Helen married Frank Holt in 1943 and they farmed and raised their six children together.

Helen enjoyed working in the yard and vegetable garden at the farm. She loved dogs and had a special relationship with each of them, even sleeping beside them in the shop when they were sick. In the fall Helen could be found raking leaves and especially loved burning them! She loved to cook for her family and everyone looked forward to her meatballs, pancakes, and bohemian dumplings, but her specialty was lefse.

Helen lived at Leisure Estates assisted living for several years in later life, where she became fast friends with her neighbors and always kept the staff laughing. Helen loved all the staff and the family is grateful for the loving care given to our mother. She loved to tend her flowers and watch birds in her bird feeders. When Helen turned 90 she was so proud to have many of her kids and grandkids at her side.