Heidi Petrick, 39, Minot, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn., due to complications during a kidney transplant.
Heidi Alayne Petrick was born Aug. 10, 1980, the daughter of Steve and Elaine (Essler) Petrick, in Minot. She was raised on the family farm south of Makoti and educated in Minot.
Her involvement at REM-ND Day Program helped her do various activities and volunteer jobs in the community. She had several special support staff at REM-ND whom she enjoyed and treasured immensely.
Heidi had been on dialysis for the past 11 years awaiting a call for a kidney donor match. Her first kidney transplant occurred on Oct. 7, 2004, when her mother donated a kidney to her daughter Heidi. The call for a second kidney match came on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Some complications arose during the transplant surgery on Monday and a successful transplant was not to be.
Heidi's infectious laughter and smile will be missed by all who knew her
Her loving family includes her parents, Minot; sister, Jennifer (Travis) Miller, Mandan;
nieces, Alexis and Brooklyn Miller; grandmothers, Marvel Petrick and Juletta Essler; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Heidi was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Sanford Petrick and Felix Essler.
Celebrating the Life of Heidi: (due to the Coronavirus Pandemic)
A private family Mass of Christian burial by invitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Minot.
A public graveside service will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Minot. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, please observe social distancing.
Visitation: A private family viewing will be Friday at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Donate Life America or REM-ND.
The service will be video-recorded for the public to view on Saturday afternoon and can be accessed by going to Thompson-Larson Funeral Home's Youtube,
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at www.thompsonlarson.com.
