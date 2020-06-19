× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heidi Petrick, 39, Minot, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn., due to complications during a kidney transplant.

Heidi Alayne Petrick was born Aug. 10, 1980, the daughter of Steve and Elaine (Essler) Petrick, in Minot. She was raised on the family farm south of Makoti and educated in Minot.

Her involvement at REM-ND Day Program helped her do various activities and volunteer jobs in the community. She had several special support staff at REM-ND whom she enjoyed and treasured immensely.

Heidi had been on dialysis for the past 11 years awaiting a call for a kidney donor match. Her first kidney transplant occurred on Oct. 7, 2004, when her mother donated a kidney to her daughter Heidi. The call for a second kidney match came on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Some complications arose during the transplant surgery on Monday and a successful transplant was not to be.

Heidi's infectious laughter and smile will be missed by all who knew her

Her loving family includes her parents, Minot; sister, Jennifer (Travis) Miller, Mandan;

nieces, Alexis and Brooklyn Miller; grandmothers, Marvel Petrick and Juletta Essler; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.