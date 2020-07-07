Hazel Sinness

Hazel Ruby Sinness, 87, passed away July 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N 4th St, Bismarck, with Rev. Lee Herberg officiating. Family will greet guests at 10 a.m. at the church.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.
Hazel was born June 17, 1933, on the farm in Kintyre to Magnus and Hannah (Svanes) Thompson. She attended a local country school through the eighth grade when she stayed home to help take care of the family and farm. She later received her GED. Hazel married George Bracht in April 1951 in Bismarck. Together they had four children. During this time, Hazel worked for the PRS Industries in Bismarck. Hazel later met her soulmate, Don Sinness. They were married May 26, 1973.
She enjoyed playing in her bowling league, served on the church funeral committee and belonged to the Women of the Moose for 46 years. Hazel and Don were active travelers and had many adventures together. One of the highlights of Hazel's travels included a trip to Norway in the spring of 1999 to visit relatives and see her parents' birthplace. Hazel and Don became snowbirds in their retirement spending many winters in Mesa, Ariz., as a part of the “Trail Riders” retirement community. During the later years of her life, Hazel took up the hobby of mall walking, going for drives and attending concerts. Hazel always held her family close to her heart and cherished all the moments she had with them. Her granddaughters especially remember her talent for making Rice Krispie bars and the way she made them feel like the most important person in the room.
The last years of Hazel's life included a battle with memory loss. She spent two years at the Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Facility, where she enjoyed her time and made many friends.
Hazel is survived by her daughters, Karen (Arlyn) Ohlhauser, Bismarck, Arlys Bracht, Bismarck, and Deb Drummond, Michigan; granddaughters, Abby (Noah) DuBord, and Jessica (Jennie) Drummond, Michigan; brother, Harold (Delores) Thompson, Kintyre, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Sinness; sons, Gary and Curt Bracht; parents, Magnus and Hannah Thompson; brothers, Harry, George, Tom, Norman, Charlie and Ryer Thompson; and sister, Shirley Merkel.
The family would like to thank Jessica Wolff, the CNAs and the staff at Edgewood/Cottonwood for all their care and help during mom's time there. The family also thanks the staff of Caring Edge Hospice for their input, guidance and help during these last two weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice in Hazel's name.
