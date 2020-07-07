Hazel Sinness

Hazel was born June 17, 1933, on the farm in Kintyre to Magnus and Hannah (Svanes) Thompson. She attended a local country school through the eighth grade when she stayed home to help take care of the family and farm. She later received her GED. Hazel married George Bracht in April 1951 in Bismarck. Together they had four children. During this time, Hazel worked for the PRS Industries in Bismarck. Hazel later met her soulmate, Don Sinness. They were married May 26, 1973.

She enjoyed playing in her bowling league, served on the church funeral committee and belonged to the Women of the Moose for 46 years. Hazel and Don were active travelers and had many adventures together. One of the highlights of Hazel's travels included a trip to Norway in the spring of 1999 to visit relatives and see her parents' birthplace. Hazel and Don became snowbirds in their retirement spending many winters in Mesa, Ariz., as a part of the “Trail Riders” retirement community. During the later years of her life, Hazel took up the hobby of mall walking, going for drives and attending concerts. Hazel always held her family close to her heart and cherished all the moments she had with them. Her granddaughters especially remember her talent for making Rice Krispie bars and the way she made them feel like the most important person in the room.