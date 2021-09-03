Hazel Pilot

Hazel Jean (Hoeck) Pilot, 95, Fargo, formerly of Beach, Watford City and Bismarck, died Aug. 31, 2021. A celebration of life and burial will take place in the summer. Burial will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Hazel was born in Beach in 1926, the second child of Ted and Lillian Hoeck. She grew up on the Hoeck Farm north of Beach with her 10 siblings who all referred to her as “Sis.”

She attended grade school at the Lapla Country School north of Beach and graduated from Beach High School in the Class of 1944. After attending Dickinson State College and receiving a Standard Teaching Certificate, Hazel taught in rural schools near Sentinel Butte (Bonnie View) and the Jordan School in Wibaux County. Hazel also taught kindergarten for several years in Beach before moving to Watford City where she taught in Arnegard until the school closed. Hazel went on to work at Lundin Drug Store, later becoming Barrett Pharmacy, on Main Street in Watford City. She enjoyed her interactions with the local folks for the many years she worked at the pharmacy.

She married John Pilot on Aug. 16, 1946, in Wibaux, Montana. They had two daughters, Debra Jean Fuller, Bluffton, South Carolina, and LaRaye Jo Anderson, Moorhead, Minnesota.