Harvey Van Erem

He was employed by radio station KSJB in Jamestown, as a broadcast engineer. As chief engineer, he planned and installed new equipment such as remote control, FM radio, and emergency power systems, made and supervised all repairs, and was called upon to solve problems for numerous smaller radio stations throughout ND and MN. Harvey was described by others in the industry as “a radio legend.” His employment with KSJB lasted more than 50 years. Harvey retired fully from engineering in 1999. He was a member of the Elks and the American Legion.

Harvey was dearly loved by his family and friends. He was a skillful storyteller of childhood adventures, especially life on the farm. He was a great conversationalist who could engage anyone in entertaining conversation, relate to anyone with quick wit and humor, and always had a ready “come-back” in commentary to whatever the subject was. He was entertaining to say the least in his interactions with people.

Harvey enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing poker, spending time with other friends, and anything involved with the great outdoors.