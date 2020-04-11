Harvey Pedersen

Harvey retired from WAPA after 30 years, but continued farming in the summer and traveling to warmer climates in winter. Harvey and Shirley made many friends in the air streamers club and explored much of the country together continuing to see and learn new things. Harvey took up many hobbies including silver smithing and wood carving, with Shirley alongside him painting his carvings.

Following Shirley's passing in 2004 Harvey remained in their home and stayed busy taking many CE courses at BSC, attending Bible studies, volunteering at church and in the community. With increasing health issues, Harvey moved into Edgewood on Dominion in January of 2017. Here he enjoyed teasing the staff and other residents and could be found watching Jeopardy every day at 4 p.m. while having a beer or glass of boxed wine. We are forever grateful to all the staff at Edgewood for loving and caring for Harvey during his final years.

Harvey loved his family and his country. He believed a good education was something to achieve and always cherish. He was a lifelong learner. He would often ask those in school if they “were getting stars,” and was always interested to hear what you were learning. He was also quick to tease and will be remembered for always giving people a bad time and he loved when you gave it right back (as long as he could have the last word). When asked how he was doing he would reply “terribly good” or “still kickin.” He managed to finish his 2020 census the day before he passed away and he was very concerned that everyone else complete theirs as well.