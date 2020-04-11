Harvey Pedersen

Harvey H. Pedersen, 90, left this earth peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of April 9, 2020.
Harvey was born on the family farm in Fertile Valley Township of Divide County near Grenora, in 1930 to Elmer and Ellen Pedersen. His lifelong love of learning began in a one-room country school. He graduated from Grenora High School then went on to trade school in Wahpeton, earning an electrical technician degree. In the summer of 1952, while working as an electrician and farming with his dad he met the love of his life, Shirley Ogle, from Roseberg, Ore., when she came to ND to visit a friend. Harvey could not get this Oregon girl out of his mind and just a few months later after exchanging daily love letters he drove to Oregon to see her and they were married in Portland that November.
Harvey and Shirley returned to Grenora and farmed until he was drafted into the army. While stationed in El Paso, Texas, their only child, Allen, was born. Following his military service, they returned to Grenora to farm. Hard times convinced Harvey he needed more education, so he moved his little family to Fargo, received an electrical engineering degree from NDSU under the GI bill, and graduated at age 31 as one of the oldest students in his class. Upon graduating he took a job with the Bureau of Reclamation in Billings, Mont., which later became Western Area Power Administration. After nine years Harvey transferred to Bismarck where he and Shirley remained the rest of their lives. While working in Bismarck, Harvey once again furthered his education taking online classes earning his master's in electrical engineering.
Harvey retired from WAPA after 30 years, but continued farming in the summer and traveling to warmer climates in winter. Harvey and Shirley made many friends in the air streamers club and explored much of the country together continuing to see and learn new things. Harvey took up many hobbies including silver smithing and wood carving, with Shirley alongside him painting his carvings.
Following Shirley's passing in 2004 Harvey remained in their home and stayed busy taking many CE courses at BSC, attending Bible studies, volunteering at church and in the community. With increasing health issues, Harvey moved into Edgewood on Dominion in January of 2017. Here he enjoyed teasing the staff and other residents and could be found watching Jeopardy every day at 4 p.m. while having a beer or glass of boxed wine. We are forever grateful to all the staff at Edgewood for loving and caring for Harvey during his final years.
Harvey loved his family and his country. He believed a good education was something to achieve and always cherish. He was a lifelong learner. He would often ask those in school if they “were getting stars,” and was always interested to hear what you were learning. He was also quick to tease and will be remembered for always giving people a bad time and he loved when you gave it right back (as long as he could have the last word). When asked how he was doing he would reply “terribly good” or “still kickin.” He managed to finish his 2020 census the day before he passed away and he was very concerned that everyone else complete theirs as well.
Harvey is survived by his son, Allen (Avis) Pedersen; granddaughter, Sally (Ryan) Frank; three great-granddaughters, Hailey, Harper, and Hudsyn Frank; one sister, JoAnne (Jerry) Christensen; one sister-in-law, Lois Heironymus; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; brother, Elmer Jr.; and his parents, Elmer and Ellen Pedersen.
Harvey never wanted anyone to throw him birthday parties or make a big fuss over him so that wish is now being fulfilled. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at Eastgate Funeral Home with burial following at the ND Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Bismarck Parkinson's support group or Faith Lutheran Church, where Harvey was a long time member.
