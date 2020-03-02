Harry Mittleider, 87, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Zion United Methodist Church, Tappen. Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Interment will take place at the Sunset Memorial Gardens following the service.

Harry Mittleider, the son of Philip Sr. and Barbara Mittleider, was born on the Mittleider Farm 5 miles south of Tappen, on May 12, 1932. He helped his father and mother on the farm until he married Margaret DeRemee from Driscoll, on Oct. 26, 1952, at the United Methodist Church in Tappen.

Harry worked at several places until he went to work for Northern Improvement for 18 years driving heavy equipment. In 1962, Harry built the house where they lived in at Tappen. He started working for Kidder County Road Dept. in 1967 until he retired in 2000. He operated the maintainer and heavy equipment to maintain the roads in District 28 for 33 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and some wood crafts after his retirement. He owned and operated Harry Mittleider Repair in Tappen. He operated the garage in his spare time and after work for many years. Harry was an active member of the Tappen United Methodist Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}