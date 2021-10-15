Harry H. Steckler

Harry regaled his family and friends with tales about his time on the USS The Sullivans DD537 named after the five brothers lost together at sea from the USS Juneau. Harry shared his tales of the Pacific and serving under enemy fire at sea during the Korean War. He also spoke fondly of his time as the personal driver for Admiral Arleigh Burke. Stories about the men who served during Operation DEEPFREEZE are documented in books and film.

After leaving the service, Harry began his next career eight days later. He was accepted as a deputy sheriff for Maricopa County in Phoenix, Arizona where he attained the rank of sergeant with over 26 years of service as a law enforcement officer in 1994. During his service he received numerous accolades while directing 41 officers and acting as a liaison for the Sheriff's Office with the Judiciary. His many stories included security of witnesses to the organized crime directed bombing of an Arizona Republic investigative reporter.

After retiring, Harry enjoyed a full life fishing, playing golf, walking and traveling with Rita and enjoying his growing family of grandchildren. Harry and Rita were active members of the Catholic Church throughout their lives and volunteers with St. Vincent de Paul. Harry and Rita were wonderful in the kitchen together.