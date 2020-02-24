Harry Gordon Beaks Jr., “Giidabi Awaxaadi Naagish” (Shining Buffalo), was born on Dec. 26, 1949, at home near Shell Creek, on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, to Harry and Olive (Stevenson) Beaks. He was a member of the Water Buster Clan and a child of the Knife Clan.

He attended schools in New Town and received his GED while employed through a tribal program in 1971. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps, on April 9, 1970 and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, Calif., until his honorable discharge.

He loved ranch life and worked for local ranchers from the early 1970s to mid 1980s in the New Town area. He worked and lived with Matt “Screech” and Claudia Mason and family for many years as a ranch hand.

Gordon was a very quiet person, humble but strong in character. He practiced and respected his customs and cultural ways. He spoke Hidatsa fluently and participated in pow wows in North Dakota and Montana as a grass dancer. He enjoyed listening to country western music, especially Johnny Cash and Native American songs. His pastime was watching comedy and western movies.