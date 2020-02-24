Harry Gordon Beaks Jr., “Giidabi Awaxaadi Naagish” (Shining Buffalo), was born on Dec. 26, 1949, at home near Shell Creek, on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, to Harry and Olive (Stevenson) Beaks. He was a member of the Water Buster Clan and a child of the Knife Clan.
He attended schools in New Town and received his GED while employed through a tribal program in 1971. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps, on April 9, 1970 and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, Calif., until his honorable discharge.
He loved ranch life and worked for local ranchers from the early 1970s to mid 1980s in the New Town area. He worked and lived with Matt “Screech” and Claudia Mason and family for many years as a ranch hand.
Gordon was a very quiet person, humble but strong in character. He practiced and respected his customs and cultural ways. He spoke Hidatsa fluently and participated in pow wows in North Dakota and Montana as a grass dancer. He enjoyed listening to country western music, especially Johnny Cash and Native American songs. His pastime was watching comedy and western movies.
He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their activities. He cherished spending time with all his nieces and nephews. In 2003, he moved to Arizona, to live with his nephew, Glenn Jr. They traveled extensively, enjoying casinos and other activities. He visited his niece, Sandra “Sissy” and family, in Missouri several times.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2018, he returned to North Dakota and lived at Touchmark Senior Living in Bismarck and the Garrison Memorial Hospital nursing facility in Garrison. Gordon died Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Garrison. May God Bless his memory among us.
Gordon will be greatly missed by his loving family. He is survived by his sister, Adeline Brunsell; the families of Jim and May Brugh, Wilbur and Etheline Stevenson, Jim and Verna Driver, and Owen Beaks; nieces, Sherylyn Walking Eagle, Carla Clark (Brandon), Corrine Heart (Royce) and Sandra Ambron (Steve); nephews, Glenn Brunsell Jr. and Francis Brunsell; grandchildren, Brande, Kaite and Audi Clark; Maelee and Eskie Heart; and Nevada Ethridge; adopted brothers, Kermit Heart and Hubert Heart. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Coleen Beaks, Gloria Beaks Walking Eagle and Claudia Mason; brothers, Milton “Moon” Beaks, Byron “Cease” Jackson and Darrell “Duke” Jackson.
Funeral: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. in the New Town Civic Center.
Wake: Monday, Feb. 24 beginning at 5 p.m. in the civic center.
Family and friends gathering Monday from 2 - 4 p.m. in Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall.
Burial: Holy Family US Scout Catholic Cemetery, rural New Town.