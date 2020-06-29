Harriet Heaton

After Bob's death, Harriet made a new life in Bismarck, volunteering at the North Dakota Heritage Center and McCabe United Methodist Church. Later, she traveled with family to Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Denmark and Ireland. They had two children, Colleen and Lewis, who still live on or near the original farm.

Harriet was a good cook and loved to do laundry, gardening, and shopping, especially for clothes. She was a bit of a fanatic about having her hair looking good. She was always well dressed in matching jewelry and shoes.

Harriet was a member of the Sterling United Methodist Church and UMW as faith, Bible study, and her relationship with the Lord were important to her. She not only followed Jesus, but she followed the stock market, keeping track of her investments up to the last few days. Harriet kept her body strong by walking several miles a day and her mind and memory sharp by playing dominoes, putting together puzzles, and working with her hands.