Harriet Heaton

Harriet R. Heaton, 93, Bismarck, died June 26, 2020 at her son's home in rural McKenzie. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Family will greet visitors an hour prior to the service. Harriet's service will be livestreamed under her obituary at www.parkwayfuneral.com.
Harriet was born Aug. 28, 1926, the middle child of nine to Reinhold and Emilia Reinschmidt of rural Hazen. She attended country school, completing the eighth grade. Harriet worked for various neighbors as household help before moving to Bismarck and working at the candy counter at Woolworth's. This is where she met her future mother-in-law who introduced her to Bob Heaton. She later worked as a secretary for Northwest Beverage Company.
Bob and Harriet married on Aug. 12, 1950 in Bismarck. They lived in Dickinson while Bob drove truck for Consolidated Freightways. In 1951, they moved to the present-day farm near McKenzie and together they farmed until Bob passed away in 1993. Harriet drove trucks, tractors, combines, and she knew how to sight a straight fence. She was involved in farm management decisions her entire life. Harriet and Bob square danced and enjoyed visiting with the neighbors. For many years they spent winters in Arkansas on the Buffalo River and enjoyed spring fishing trips to Canada. They traveled to California, Texas, Washington, and places in between.
After Bob's death, Harriet made a new life in Bismarck, volunteering at the North Dakota Heritage Center and McCabe United Methodist Church. Later, she traveled with family to Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Denmark and Ireland. They had two children, Colleen and Lewis, who still live on or near the original farm.
Harriet was a good cook and loved to do laundry, gardening, and shopping, especially for clothes. She was a bit of a fanatic about having her hair looking good. She was always well dressed in matching jewelry and shoes.
Harriet was a member of the Sterling United Methodist Church and UMW as faith, Bible study, and her relationship with the Lord were important to her. She not only followed Jesus, but she followed the stock market, keeping track of her investments up to the last few days. Harriet kept her body strong by walking several miles a day and her mind and memory sharp by playing dominoes, putting together puzzles, and working with her hands.
Ninety-three years was not enough time to enjoy her as a mother, grandmother, and a wonderful friend. She is survived by daughter Colleen Kershaw (Albert), son Lewis Heaton (Sherry), and granddaughter Ellie Heaton. She was like a second mom to Mary (deceased), John, Nancy, David, Tim, Pat, Tom, Mike, Beth, and Bert Heaton and their spouses. She is survived by sister-in-law Nelda Reinschmidt, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends Doris, Maureen, and Marian.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents, and her siblings Anton, Ruth, Claire, Norma (infant), Violet, Rose, Lyman, and Roy.
The family would like to thank the staff of Edgewood Vista at Edgewood Village, CHI St. Alexius Health, and CHI St. Alexius Hospice for taking such good care of Harriet during her last few weeks.
