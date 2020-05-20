× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harold Pfennig, 90, Bismarck, passed away on May 17, 2020, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Jonathan Walla officiating and Vicor Richard Dailey assisting. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service Thursday.

Harold was born to Jacob and Caroline (Koenig) Pfennig on July 20, 1929 in Beulah. He was raised and received his education in Beulah and Driscoll.

On April 12, 1953, he married his wife of 67 years, Roberta Barrows in Driscoll. They moved to Bismarck where they raised their family.

Harold worked at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and Lincoln Oakes Nursery. In his retirement he enjoyed working as a courier for Starion Bank until the time of his death.

Harold was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved a competitive game of pinochle with friends and family. From a young age, Harold was always devoted to serving the Lord and his church.