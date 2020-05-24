Harold Herbert Mueller, 88, passed away on May 19, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease at Eventide nursing home in Moorhead, Minn.
Harold was born at his parents' home on June 14, 1931 in Goodrich - the fourth child of Joseph and Sophie Mueller. He was bilingual since his parents and the community of Goodrich spoke mostly German in those days.
He attended high school in Goodrich where he participated in sports and sang in a quartet with his buddies. He enjoyed many shenanigans in Goodrich with his best friend Dick Doering and wrote about those stories in a short autobiography called, “Growing Up in a Small Town-It Was the Best Time of My Life.”
Harold enlisted in the Navy and was injured on the USS Orion during a training exercise off the coast of Virginia. After a medical discharge from the Navy, Harold attended Interstate Business College in Fargo. In the fall of 1954, while standing in the hallway at college, he spotted a cute gal wearing bobby socks and sneakers. He leaned over to his buddy with a prediction: “I'm going to marry that girl.” And so he did. On April 30, 1955, Harold Mueller married Shirley Tommerdahl, a union that spanned 65 years and blessed them with five children.
Harold worked alongside his father in the farm implement business and farmed in Goodrich and Ada, Minn. Later in life, he was a veteran's service coordinator for the Disabled American Veterans office in Fargo.
Harold had a passion for flying his Cessna airplane and particularly enjoyed “buzzing” his friends and neighbors. He and Shirley loved traveling and camping and, much to the dismay of their grandchildren, could drive in to a gas station, talk to a stranger and make instant friends. During their golden years together, Harold and Shirley spent several summers in Medora both working and meeting new friends from around the world.
Harold loved to jitter-bug, enjoyed wood carving, fishing, checkers, whist, and always appreciated a good joke. When cooking for the holidays, he would prepare Food Network-caliber turkey and dressing.
Harold will be lovingly remembered by his family for reciting a German prayer, taught to him by his parents, at all family dinners. He was kind, devoted to his parents, his wife, children and grandchildren, and had a tender heart.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter Wendy Pederson, West Jordan, Utah; daughter Barbara (Dean) Baum, Queen Creek, Ariz.; son Jeffrey (Charley) Mueller, Troy, Ill.; son James (Rick) Mueller; and daughter Kari (James) Woodmansee, Grand Forks; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Drew) DeMarco, Andrew Pederson, Alexander (Brittany) Pederson, all of Salt Lake City, Utah, Brandyn Mueller, Charlotte, N.C., Briana Mueller, Troy, Ill., Molly (Brian Principato) Spaeth, Washington, D. C., and Maxwell (Mariya Ivanyshyn) Spaeth, New York City. He is also survived by his sister Dolly (Jerry) Just, Moorhead, Minn., and two step grandsons, Ryan (Amy) Baum, Bettendorf, Iowa, and Bradley (Erin) Baum, Madison, Wis.; and three step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Michael Pederson; brother-in-law Dale Tommerdahl; his parents; two brothers, Richard and Ruprecht (Rip) Mueller; and a sister, Kay York.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association- 2631 12th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com.
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo.
