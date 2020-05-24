× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harold Herbert Mueller, 88, passed away on May 19, 2020, from Alzheimer's disease at Eventide nursing home in Moorhead, Minn.

Harold was born at his parents' home on June 14, 1931 in Goodrich - the fourth child of Joseph and Sophie Mueller. He was bilingual since his parents and the community of Goodrich spoke mostly German in those days.

He attended high school in Goodrich where he participated in sports and sang in a quartet with his buddies. He enjoyed many shenanigans in Goodrich with his best friend Dick Doering and wrote about those stories in a short autobiography called, “Growing Up in a Small Town-It Was the Best Time of My Life.”

Harold enlisted in the Navy and was injured on the USS Orion during a training exercise off the coast of Virginia. After a medical discharge from the Navy, Harold attended Interstate Business College in Fargo. In the fall of 1954, while standing in the hallway at college, he spotted a cute gal wearing bobby socks and sneakers. He leaned over to his buddy with a prediction: “I'm going to marry that girl.” And so he did. On April 30, 1955, Harold Mueller married Shirley Tommerdahl, a union that spanned 65 years and blessed them with five children.