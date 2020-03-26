Harold Matzke

Harold Robert Matzke, 47, Bismarck passed away on March 24, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Harold was born in Bismarck on Sept. 20, 1972 to Robert and Diane Matzke. Harold graduated from Bismarck High School in 1990 and received his associate's in arts degree from Bismarck State College in 1992.
He was employed as a health care provider in the Bismarck area for 20 years.
Harold, affectionately known as Grubby by his family and friends, loved to hunt, fish and cook gourmet meals. His passion for hunting led him to expertly train his other great passion, his dog Tonka. Every fall you could find Grub in a duck slough around Washburn. He spent summers of his youth in Montana where he became an accomplished fly fisherman. He loved the fine things in life and each month read Bon Appetit and Cigar Aficiondo from cover to cover. He possessed a truly world class cigar collection and would often relax in his home with a fine cigar.
Many in his family thought he should have been a professional chef, because he cooked with so much passion. He was always trying new things with cooking and did not give up until he had mastered what he was preparing. Grub also loved to travel and would mix his travels with fishing. When he would go to New Orleans he would try to catch every species of fish in the Louisiana waters. He would visit his sister, Wendy in Pensacola and was always eager to fish with her in the Gulf of Mexico.
Harold is survived by his mother Diane Matzke, Bismarck; sister Wendy and brother-in-law, Wes Oliver, nephews, Patrick Oliver and Mitchell Oliver all of Pensacola, Fla.; and numerous relatives in Libby, Mont., and the Bismarck area.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Richard Matzke.
Memorial services will be held later this summer due to current travel conditions.
