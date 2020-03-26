Harold Matzke

Harold Robert Matzke, 47, Bismarck passed away on March 24, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Harold was born in Bismarck on Sept. 20, 1972 to Robert and Diane Matzke. Harold graduated from Bismarck High School in 1990 and received his associate's in arts degree from Bismarck State College in 1992.

He was employed as a health care provider in the Bismarck area for 20 years.

Harold, affectionately known as Grubby by his family and friends, loved to hunt, fish and cook gourmet meals. His passion for hunting led him to expertly train his other great passion, his dog Tonka. Every fall you could find Grub in a duck slough around Washburn. He spent summers of his youth in Montana where he became an accomplished fly fisherman. He loved the fine things in life and each month read Bon Appetit and Cigar Aficiondo from cover to cover. He possessed a truly world class cigar collection and would often relax in his home with a fine cigar.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}