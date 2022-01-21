Harold Kenner

Harold Hilmer Kenner, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Sun Lakes, Arizona to be with the Lord on Jan. 7, 2022. The family of Harold Kenner wishes to thank all the caregivers at Hospice of Arizona and Maddock Memorial Home. A celebration of life is being planned by Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock for spring of 2022. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com.

Harold was born in Brinsmade on Aug. 21, 1928, son of the late Harold Sr. and Clara Kenner. He graduated from Leeds High School and attended college in Mayville and Minneapolis for agriculture.

He married Patricia Lou Carley on Jan. 27, 1952 in Esmond Lutheran Church. They were married for 66 years and together had five children, 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Harold farmed in Maddock, owned a car dealership in the early '70s in Devils Lake. He was also involved in numerous banking institutions in North Dakota and Arizona as well as a travel agency in Arizona. He was involved in his community by being on the economic, hospital, church and school boards.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends between their farm in Maddock and homes in Bismarck. They traveled to Lake Havasu and Sun Lakes, Arizona as well as cabins at Lake Metigoshe and Wood Lake. He enjoyed cards, dancing, hunting, fishing and buying and selling properties. He had a deep faith that he shared with others.

Harold Kenner is survived by his sister, Geraldine Rice of Chandler, Arizona; sister-in-law, Ardyth Kenner of Minot; his five children, Cynthia (Michael) Smith of Minot, Connie (Richard) Oksendahl of Fargo, Curtis Kenner of Maddock, David (Karen) Kenner of Maddock, Dean (Anastasia) Kenner of Maddock.

He is preceded in death by Harold Sr. and Clara Kenner of Brinsmade; wife, Patricia Lou Carley Kenner of Maddock; Walter (Marren) Odegaard of Devils Lake, Harris Kenner of Minot and Alvin (Elnore) Kenner of Leeds.