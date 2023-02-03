BISMARCK - Harold E. Wolf of Bismarck passed away January 31, 2023.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, Feb. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 214 E Thayer Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held 5-7:00 PM, Sunday, Feb. 5, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, and will continue one hour prior to service at the church.

Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Harold E. Wolf was born October 26, 1930, in rural Morton County. He attended school in rural Morton County through the seventh grade. He attended Judson School through the 9th grade and graduated from New Salem High School in 1948.

Harold taught school in the Sweet Briar School District from 1948 through 1952. He attended Dickinson State College in the summer of 1949. He was drafted into the Army on June 24, 1952, and served in the Army from 1952 through 1953 in Korea as an infantry man with the 2nd Division 38th Infantry Regiment. He became company clerk and attained the rank of 1st Sergeant. He was released from the Army in February 1954. He worked for the Morton County Selective Service (Draft Board) while attending Bismarck State College and continued his education at the University of North Dakota. He worked for Skeels Electric Company from 1957 to 1991.

Harold was united in marriage to Donalda McPhee on June 24, 1955. He is survived by sons, Timothy (Laurie) Wolf, Thomas (Lois) Wolf, Dr. Terry (Linda) Wolf, Todd (Vicki) Wolf, and Tracy (Jane) Wolf, all of Bismarck, ND; daughter, Twila (Troy) Leingang, Mandan, ND; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Wheeler and Darlene Heck, Washington; brother, James (Eileen) Wolf, New Salem, ND; brother-in-law, Wayne Frohlich, Mandan, ND; many nieces and nephews; and special friend and traveling companion, Dorothy Berger.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donalda, and infant daughter, Vicki Marie; his parents, Ernst and Otillia (Hoger) Wolf; sisters, Linda Frohlich, Betty Leingang, and Ann Stumpf; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Hoffman, Joe Leingang, Frank Stumpf, Eugene Wheeler, and George Heck.

Harold was a life member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, AmVets, Eagles, Elks, Moose, and Jaycees. He also served as Scout Master and District Camping Chairman for Boy Scouts.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Anthony Tello and all of the 4th floor NE Medical Staff and Therapy Department at Sanford Health for all their care and support they provided to our father and family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the 1st Presbyterian Church or to a beneficiary of the donor's choice.

