Harley Kienzle

Harley D. Kienzle, 73, Ft. Morgan, Colo., died Feb. 3, 2020, at his home in Colorado. Cremation has taken place, a memorial service will be held in Steele in the spring.

He is survived by his sons: Greg and his wife Kristen and their children, Abigail and Anikah of Spokane, Wash., and Doug and his wife Sara and their children, Owen, Noelle and Caleb, Portland, Ore. He also leaves two brothers: Gary and Linda Kienzle, Washburn, and Ron Kienzle, Bismarck, a brother-in-law, Vern Unrath, Bismarck, and several nieces and nephews.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook of Harley with his family.

(Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)

