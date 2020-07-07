Harland Junker, 92, passed away July 3, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Mandan. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Harland was born Dec. 2, 1927, in Martin County in Minnesota to Elmer and Dorthea Junker. He was raised on the family farm and attended rural school until the eighth grade and graduated from Trimont High School. He graduated from NDSU in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in pharmacy. On May 15, 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USSYMS 337 in the Pacific Theatre until his discharge on Aug. 8, 1946. In 1951, he was employed at the Central Drug in Mandan and took ownership in 1971 until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the Mandan Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, and President of the Hospital Board as well as many civil organizations.
Harland married Leanna Shumski Aug. 10, 1948, and to this union four children were born: Sonya, Keith, Bruce and Kevin. On July 20, 1979, Harland married Lola Arndt and to this union he gained two stepchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Harland was active in his religious beliefs and was a founding father of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Mandan in 1956. He was an active member until his passing.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, birdwatching and traveling. Harland spent his winters in Westlaco, Texas. Harland enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings and the NDSU Bison.
Harland is survived by his wife, Lola; daughter, Sonya (Bob) and their children, Bryan (Lily), David (Jackie), and Ann (Lori); son, Bruce (Janet) and their daughter, Allison (Todd); son, Kevin (Mary) and their children, Jenny (Luke), Brittany (Zack), Chris and Zoey; great-grandchildren, Will, Drew, Baker, Tolan and Maisa; sisters-in-law, Doris, Patt and Donna; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Tracy (Kent) and their son, Josh; and Tim (Karla) and their daughters, Sarah and Carolyn.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith; brothers, Fred, Clifford and Delvin; sister, Marian (Harlan) Goldencrown; and parents, Elmer and Dorthea.
A special thank you to the staff at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center and to the Hospice service from CHI St. Alexius.
Memorials may be made to Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center or the Messiah Lutheran Church.
