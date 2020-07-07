Harland Junker

Harland was born Dec. 2, 1927, in Martin County in Minnesota to Elmer and Dorthea Junker. He was raised on the family farm and attended rural school until the eighth grade and graduated from Trimont High School. He graduated from NDSU in 1951 with a bachelor's degree in pharmacy. On May 15, 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USSYMS 337 in the Pacific Theatre until his discharge on Aug. 8, 1946. In 1951, he was employed at the Central Drug in Mandan and took ownership in 1971 until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the Mandan Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, and President of the Hospital Board as well as many civil organizations.