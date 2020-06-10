Gwendolyn Bartelson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Ann Bartelson, 86, Breckenridge, Minn., formerly of Parshall, passed away Thursday, May 28, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in New Town. For those attending the service please wear a mask. Inurnment will be at Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot. Condolences may be posted on the funeral home website or sent to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Wahpeton, ND 58074. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Gwen was born May 1, 1934, to Herman and Violet (Sanderson) Fevold in Van Hook. At an early age, she went to work for Ivan and Betty Avery, helping on their farm in rural Parshall where she met her first husband Robert Odermann. Gwen and Robert were united in marriage in 1951, and together had six children. After his death, she married Walter (Bud) Wolanski in 1963, and together had one daughter. After Bud's death, Gwen continued to live on the family farm for several years and raised her children.