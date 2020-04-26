Gretchen Ryan

Gretchen was born to Alice (Pearson) Cox and Joseph Cox on Feb. 3, 1935. She was raised in Fort Collins, Colorado, and graduated from Fort Collins High School. She attended Colorado State University, where she met Jim Ryan, the love of her life. They were married on June 13, 1954, and graduated in 1956. Their daughter, Melanie, was born shortly afterwards.

Gretchen supported Jim's career as a bomber pilot in the Air Force through her participation in Officers' Wives' Club and volunteer activities on each base. Jim was transferred to Grand Forks AFB in 1970 and retired from the Air Force in 1976. Both Gretchen and Jim attended graduate school at UND, after which Jim taught accounting at the University of Mary while Gretchen worked at the North Dakota State Tax Department. She first was an administrative officer and later became the director of management planning and personnel. While working there, she received her master's degree in public administration. In 2001, Jim and Gretchen retired and moved to McAllen, Texas. Jim died in 2002 and Gretchen stayed in McAllen until she moved to Grand Forks in 2010.