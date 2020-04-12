Grady Porter

Grady Porter

Grady Porter passed away March 31, 2020. He was born Oct. 14, 1949.

Preceded in death by his sons, Christopher and Cole.

Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jeanette; sons, Casey (Sara) Porter and Scott Chase; four grandsons, Jaden, Landen, Kamron and Sammy; granddaughter, Jordyn; his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, golf buddies and many dear friends.

The family is planning a memorial celebration of Grady's life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Open Door Mission.

