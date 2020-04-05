Preceded in death by his sons, Christopher and Cole.
Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jeanette; sons, Casey (Sara) Porter and Scott Chase; four grandsons, Jaden, Landen, Kamron and Sammy; granddaughter, Jordyn; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, golf buddies and many dear friends.
The family is planning a memorial celebration of Grady's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Open Door Mission.
To plant a tree in memory of Gradin Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
