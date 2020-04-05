Gradin Porter

Gradin Porter

Preceded in death by his sons, Christopher and Cole.

Survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Jeanette; sons, Casey (Sara) Porter and Scott Chase; four grandsons, Jaden, Landen, Kamron and Sammy; granddaughter, Jordyn; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, golf buddies and many dear friends.

The family is planning a memorial celebration of Grady's life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Open Door Mission.

