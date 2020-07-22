× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grace Wyngarden, 102, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Miller Pointe, Mandan. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Grace Maurine (McGrew) Kapitan Wyngarden was born on Dec. 24, 1917, to Ira Eugene and Grace Edna (Rhodes) McGrew. In 1941, she graduated from Beth-El school of nursing in Colorado Springs, Colo. In 1944, she graduated from Norwegian American Hospital in Chicago as a nurse anesthetist.

On April 11, 1948, she married Elwyn Lee “Kap” Kapitan. They moved to Bismarck in 1948. He died on July 13, 1953. Grace became a permanent member of the anesthesia department of Bismarck Hospital.

Grace married Chester Wyngarden in 1970. Chester died in 1976. She had two stepdaughters, Jean and Judy, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was an active member and very involved in the McCabe United Methodist Church, Bismarck Hospital, and the Medcenter One Auxiliary.

Grace is survived by stepdaughter, Jean Day; stepson-in-law, Larry Fredrick; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous friends.