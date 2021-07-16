Grace Hoge

In 1934 she met Edward Hoge at a barn dance when she was 16. They married in November 1937. Following the church wedding, a dinner and dance were held at the Hoge family farm north of Bismarck where they made their home for the next 42 years. Three sons were born while they were living and farming north of Bismarck. Grace was the embodiment of a hardworking farm wife through the '30s and '40s. She prepared meals for numerous threshing crews and did laundry for the hired help who came from the penitentiary because of the shortage of manpower due to the war. While the family home was being remodeled, Grace cooked meals over an outdoor open fire.