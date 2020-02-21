Grace B. Davenport, 88, Mandan, passed away Feb. 17, 2020 at Sanford on Sunset, a Prospera Community. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services. Visitation is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at DaWise Perry Funeral Services. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Grace was born Feb. 2, 1932 in Regent to John and Elizabeth (Jung) Meyer. She was raised and educated in Regent. She married Floyd Davenport on June 16, 1955, in Mott. She enjoyed baking homemade bread, canning, demolition derbies, fishing, hunting, dancing (her favorite was the polka), singing and yodeling.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Enyon, Pasco, Wash., and Cally (Norbert) Fisher, Solen; three sons, Arnold (JoAnn) Davenport, Dickinson, Allen (Alma) Davenport, St. Anthony, and Lloyd (Linda) Davenport, Mandan; sister, Deloris Krenz, Dickinson; brother Herman Mayer, Anchorage, Alaska; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents; son, Alvin Davenport; sisters, Ester Korth, Helen Bartow, and Marie Hoffer; brothers, Aronald Mayer, Marcus Mayer, Alfred Mayer, Peter Paul Mayer, and Virgil Mayer.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To send flowers to the family of Grace Davenport, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information DaWise Perry Funeral Services

4614 Memorial Highway

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Grace's Visitation begins. DaWise Perry Funeral Services

4614 Memorial Highway

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Grace's Funeral Service begins. North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

1825 46th Street

Mandan, ND 58554 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Grace's Burial begins.