Grace Davenport

Grace B. Davenport, 88, Mandan, passed away Feb. 17, 2020 at Sanford on Sunset, a Prospera Community. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services. Visitation is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at DaWise Perry Funeral Services. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Grace was born Feb. 2, 1932 in Regent to John and Elizabeth (Jung) Meyer. She was raised and educated in Regent. She married Floyd Davenport on June 16, 1955, in Mott. She enjoyed baking homemade bread, canning, demolition derbies, fishing, hunting, dancing (her favorite was the polka), singing and yodeling.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Enyon, Pasco, Wash., and Cally (Norbert) Fisher, Solen; three sons, Arnold (JoAnn) Davenport, Dickinson, Allen (Alma) Davenport, St. Anthony, and Lloyd (Linda) Davenport, Mandan; sister, Deloris Krenz, Dickinson; brother Herman Mayer, Anchorage, Alaska; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents; son, Alvin Davenport; sisters, Ester Korth, Helen Bartow, and Marie Hoffer; brothers, Aronald Mayer, Marcus Mayer, Alfred Mayer, Peter Paul Mayer, and Virgil Mayer.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
DaWise Perry Funeral Services
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
1:00PM
DaWise Perry Funeral Services
4614 Memorial Highway
Mandan, ND 58554
Feb 24
Burial
Monday, February 24, 2020
3:00PM
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
1825 46th Street
Mandan, ND 58554
