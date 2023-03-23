SCRANTON - Gordon L. Olson, 94, of Scranton, ND, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bismarck, ND.
Funeral Services for Gordon will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 am M.S.T at the Scranton Community Center in Scranton. Pastor Mary Wiggins will officiate with burial to follow in Pierce Congregational Church Cemetery at 3:00 pm M.S.T. There will be a Family and Friends Service on Friday, March 24,2023 at 7:00 pm M.S.T. Visitation for Gordon will be from 12-9 on Friday at the Funeral Home Chapel. krebsbachfuneralservices.com