Gordon Kucera

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II including a tour in the Philippines. Upon discharge from the Army, he went to Texas for work and in 1951 returned to ND working in the western part of the state putting up electrical power lines. It was during that time, a coworker and friend, Ben Zastoupil, introduced him to his wife's sister, Florence Nodland, who became the love of his life. Gordon and Florence were married on June 1, 1952 at the Vang Lutheran church, south of Dunn Center. They moved to Perham, Minn., where Gordon worked construction putting in telephone lines. Their son, Wesley, was born there.

Gordon talked how they struggled during this time, as the employer was not able to pay them. Struggling at times to find two cents to mail a letter. Once he got his pay owed to him, they left Minnesota and Gordon sought employment with road construction. He was one of the best (if not the best) Caterpillar operator, also known as a “cat skinner.” They traveled around the state of ND with a mobile trailer to wherever Gordon's road construction work was. During this time, their daughter, Susan, was born. When it was time for Wesley to start school, they wanted to “settle down,” so he could start first grade. They decided on Bismarck, as Gordon was then working for Northern Improvement Construction, which had an office in Bismarck. In 1958 they purchased a newly built home and lived there for 61 years. He was very proud of this home, making improvements, working tirelessly in the yard and big garden. There was always room at their home for anyone needing a place to stay, a hot meal and a cup of coffee.