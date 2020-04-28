Gordon Kucera

Gordon Jacy Kucera passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Gordon was born in Hamberg on March 27, 1923 to William and Emma (Sielig) Kucera. He grew up on the farm with his parents and seven siblings. He went to Hamberg Grade School through the 8th grade. He was the oldest son in the family and needed to help on the farm.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II including a tour in the Philippines. Upon discharge from the Army, he went to Texas for work and in 1951 returned to ND working in the western part of the state putting up electrical power lines. It was during that time, a coworker and friend, Ben Zastoupil, introduced him to his wife's sister, Florence Nodland, who became the love of his life. Gordon and Florence were married on June 1, 1952 at the Vang Lutheran church, south of Dunn Center. They moved to Perham, Minn., where Gordon worked construction putting in telephone lines. Their son, Wesley, was born there.
Gordon talked how they struggled during this time, as the employer was not able to pay them. Struggling at times to find two cents to mail a letter. Once he got his pay owed to him, they left Minnesota and Gordon sought employment with road construction. He was one of the best (if not the best) Caterpillar operator, also known as a “cat skinner.” They traveled around the state of ND with a mobile trailer to wherever Gordon's road construction work was. During this time, their daughter, Susan, was born. When it was time for Wesley to start school, they wanted to “settle down,” so he could start first grade. They decided on Bismarck, as Gordon was then working for Northern Improvement Construction, which had an office in Bismarck. In 1958 they purchased a newly built home and lived there for 61 years. He was very proud of this home, making improvements, working tirelessly in the yard and big garden. There was always room at their home for anyone needing a place to stay, a hot meal and a cup of coffee.
Working construction in ND is seasonal, and he worked long days in spring, summer and fall and then winter he was laid off and was a special “stay at home dad.” Lots of memories of him being, as he called it, “the chief cook and bottle washer.” One of his specialties Wes and Sue fondly remember was his chicken noodle soup with egg dumplings. His later years he joined the Bureau of Reclamation and was responsible for maintenance on the Garrison irrigation project. He retired from working in about 1985, so enjoyed nearly 35 years of retirement!
Retired, but not done.
He had many hobbies. He had excellent woodworking skills to include the incredible fret work, carving beautiful one-of-a-kind clocks with a scroll saw. He sold many, but the most cherished pieces are in family and friend's homes. He also fixed many many things for family and friends. Word of mouth of his skill had many people calling for help with a piece. Gordon loved to camp and fish. He spent many hours floating down the river in his boat with his rod and bait fishing with family and good friends. Gordon's other favorite pastime was watching baseball, specifically the Twins, which he watched religiously on TV, and occasionally got to Minnesota for a game. He was such a fan and should have been the manager…as he sure didn't hold back with how he thought they should play the game!
Gordon had a gift of gab. He could engage anyone in a conversation and talk for hours. On a warm day, his special place was in his rocking chair in his backyard watching the birds and squirrels and enjoying nature and a good nap; a cold beer as a welcome beverage. With Florence, besides camping and fishing, they had a beautiful garden, played pinochle and made many delicious batches of Lefse. Gordon was an expert “Lefse turner;” taught many of us the special technique. He also taught us how hot the griddle needed to be, when to turn the Lefse and when they were done.
Gordon loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a very special bond with each of them and was so proud of every one of them. With his great grandchildren, he did fist pumps and when they laid their head in his lap, they got soft back rubs.
Gordon was especially blessed by the staff at ValleyView Heights Assisted Living these past seven months. They tended him with care and kindness. We are so appreciative of the special attention they gave him during the time we were not able to visit because of the pandemic. He lived his life to the fullest and the way he wanted. He fought through many health issues with grit, grins and a few cuss words. His healthcare team, Dr. Mark Erickstad, Dr. Doug Litchfield, Dr. Sean Kearin, and CHI St. Alexius Health helped him every step of the way respecting and understanding his wishes. He was so grateful for their care and concern.
Gordon is kept in fondest memories by his children, Wesley (Elaine) Kucera, Bismarck, and Susan (Dan) Connor, Scottsdale, Arizona. His grandchildren, Erica (Josh) Jost, Fargo, Chelsea (Cameo) Hall, Mesa, Arizona, William (Sarah) Kucera, Bismarck and Thomas (Katie) Steiner, Parker, Colorado, and, 10 precious great-grandchildren, Madeline, Cainen, Clark, Chance, Lincoln, Eli, Nathaniel, Walker, Ben and Payton; Gordon's brothers, Roger and Louis; sister, Helen (Richard) Weinmann, and brother-in-law, George Nodland, Dickinson. He remained very close to Duane Steiner.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; parents, William and Emma Kucera; brothers, Mayo and Thomas, and sisters, Dorothy Lageson and Caroline (Sadie) Giese.
A private family service will be held Monday, May 4. Burial will follow at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (You know what Gordon would say in colorful detail to the limited number that could attend!) In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the ND Veterans Cemetery.
To share memories of Gordon and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
