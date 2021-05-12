Gordon Eider, 91, Grand Forks, died Monday, May 10, 2021 in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.
Gordon (Gordy) Russell Eider was born to Friederich and Augusta Moskowski, Sept. 25, 1929.
Gordy was a student at rural and Arvilla schools before attending Larimore High School and becoming the first “Arvilla Boy” to play for the Larimore Polar Bears football and basketball teams, lettering in both sports. During high school he was also junior and senior class president. Gordy was a proud member of the class of 1948.
In 1951 Gordon joined the Air Force. March 7, 1951, Alice Lawson, his high school sweetheart, became his wife at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi. He served one year in Pusan Korea as Control Tower Operator, Ground Control Approach. After an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force in 1955 he attended The University of North Dakota, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in education.
Gordy started his 33 year teaching and guidance counselor career at Beulah High School, Beulah. Counseling was his passion and many students benefitted from his help. Gordon said he was asked to coach when he arrived in Beulah “with a car that could get athletes to away games.” He was an active member of the Beulah Congregational Church, serving on several boards. Gordon was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Beulah Chamber of Commerce, Beulah Fair and Swimming Pool Boards (for which his daughter is most grateful).
Gordon was proud to carry on his military career to be a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.
He was a proud family man, survived by his wife, Alice; daughters, Deb (Kerry) Meagher, Laura (Jerry Voegele) Eider; granddaughters, Natalie (Eric) Brace, Kristyn Voegele (partner Paul Ullmann), and Tyler (Jordan Senff) Voegele; two great-grandsons Brendan and Finnian Brace, and several nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Augusta, Earl and Grace Bradshaw; brothers, Lawrence, Harold, Elmer, and Leroy; sisters Lorraine, Elsie and Dorothy and two infant children.
And “So it goes”, Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Amundson Funeral Home. Prayer service at 7 p.m.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, Arvilla Presbyterian Church; visitation one hour prior to service.
Interment: 3:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park South, Grand Forks.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Beulah Miners Sports Boosters, Polar Bear Booster Club or a charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.