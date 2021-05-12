Gordon Eider, 91, Grand Forks, died Monday, May 10, 2021 in Altru Hospital, Grand Forks.

Gordon (Gordy) Russell Eider was born to Friederich and Augusta Moskowski, Sept. 25, 1929.

Gordy was a student at rural and Arvilla schools before attending Larimore High School and becoming the first “Arvilla Boy” to play for the Larimore Polar Bears football and basketball teams, lettering in both sports. During high school he was also junior and senior class president. Gordy was a proud member of the class of 1948.

In 1951 Gordon joined the Air Force. March 7, 1951, Alice Lawson, his high school sweetheart, became his wife at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi. He served one year in Pusan Korea as Control Tower Operator, Ground Control Approach. After an Honorable Discharge from the Air Force in 1955 he attended The University of North Dakota, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in education.