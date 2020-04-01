Gordon Candee

Gordon H. Candee was born May 30, 1934 in Dickinson. He passed away peacefully at his home in Millbrae, Calif. on March 12, 2020.

Gordon grew up on a 1200 acre farm in Gladstone, the second of the seven children of Harvey and Kathryn Kary Candee. At age 17, he went to work on the Garrison Dam project, becoming a crane operator and lifelong member of the Operating Engineers Union. He operated every type of crane with precision and skill, and he had a stellar safety record.

Gordon married Elaine Jaeger of Dickinson in 1957 and they had three children: Todd, Susan and Lisa. Todd passed away in 1982. Susan Candee Hallquist and Lisa Candee live in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In 1989 Gordon married Diana Fett of San Francisco. They met when he operated a crane on her solar heating job. They had two children, Kyle and Caitlin, and lived in Millbrae for many years.

Gordon loved people, cars, real estate, and building projects, especially out of concrete. He could rig and lift heavy things like no one else. He lived life fully and he lit up a room with his ready smile and twinkly blue eyes.