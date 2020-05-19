Gloria Kary

Everyone that knew Gloria would have to remember her laughter, her cooking skills, her ability to have a good time, especially when she was still able to dance. Even after she was home bound, if a good tune would come on, she would keep time with her shoulders. She also loved finding a good antique.

Gloria had a very strong Catholic faith, which had been her salvation during all her years of pain. There was not a person alive that could do the sign of the cross faster than she could. This could be for others as well as herself. Everyone knew she worried about her family and friends. For this reason alone, she always had rosaries at her side. Her rosary gave her strength.

Gloria had a very loyal nature. She would always protect your reputation and have your back. This was particularly true when it came to her family. After being divorced, Gloria had the ability to keep Val a close and very dear friend, helping to raise their daughter closely together. They discussed most things until her death.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Angela Marie (Trent) Anderson; grandchildren, Regan and Cole; one sister, JoAnn Sauvageau (Jim); two nephews; one niece; special friends, Keith Gustafson, Joyce LaChapelle, Victor Regner, Marge Allred, Andy Randall, and Leanne Lotridge.