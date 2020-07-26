Gloria Hokenson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gloria Faye Hokenson, 73 years young, of Bismarck passed away on July 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gloria left this life knowing she was loved dearly by family and friends. The memories she left us will remain dear with both laughter and tears. Her life was cut short but she instilled the values to love your family and all the simple things that life gifts you.

She is survived by her husband, Randall Hokenson.

Also survived by her daughter, Michelle (Dan) Schmidt along with her four grandchildren Isaac Schmidt; Averi (Steven) Heesch; Eden (partner Aaron) Schmidt; Estee (partner Baylee) Schmidt. Two great grandchildren, Baker and August Heesch.

She's survived by Randall's children, Kristin (Curt) Gurrette; Erik (Linda) Hokenson; Robert (Sarah) Hokenson. Their nine grandchildren Sheridan, Sydney, Jack, Sophie Gurrette; Kristofer and Alexander Hokenson; Isabella, Gabriella, Neil Hokenson.

Gloria leaves two special brothers, Maurice (Leslie) Weinreis and Jan (Janis) Weinreis. Along with many extended family members that she loved staying in touch with over the years.

Gloria requested a simple departure with her ashes distributed over one of her favorite spots.

