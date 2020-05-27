Glendora Feil

Glendora Feil

{{featured_button_text}}
Glendora Feil

Glendora Senne Feil, 86, passed away on May 23, 2020. She was currently residing at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center.

Glendora was the daughter of Fred and Louise (Mayer) Senne from Hebron.

Glendora was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Eddie” Feil; brothers, Paul Sr., Armin, Alfred, Hugo, Ernest; and sister, Genevieve (Senne) Link.

She will be remembered by nieces and nephews.

Glendora's interment services will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, at a later date

Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Glendora Feil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News