Glendora Feil

Glendora Senne Feil, 86, passed away on May 23, 2020. She was currently residing at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center.

Glendora was the daughter of Fred and Louise (Mayer) Senne from Hebron.

Glendora was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Eddie” Feil; brothers, Paul Sr., Armin, Alfred, Hugo, Ernest; and sister, Genevieve (Senne) Link.

She will be remembered by nieces and nephews.

Glendora's interment services will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, at a later date

