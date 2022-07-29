Glen Earling Larson
BISMARCK - Glen Earling Larson passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022. He went to be with the Lord and his wife Phyllis at the age of 79. Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bismarck.
Glen was born in Ada, Minnesota on April 1, 1943. He grew up with his older brother Mel, and his younger siblings; Leon, Dennis, Shirley, Rolly and Titus.
He married his beautiful Bride Phyllis on July 2, 1965. They completed their family with 2 children, Daniel and Kathy. Moving between North Dakota and California, his passion was the open road. He would take in the scenery and especially loved the mountains. He loved his job as a farmhand while living on a farm in Erie, North Dakota. His next adventure was trucking coast to coast in his semi. After living in the Fargo area for many years, they made their way to Wilton, North Dakota. Here he drove school bus for the Wilton school, delivered meals on wheels, and did maintenance for the Wilton Senior Center. The Senior center is where he enjoyed coffee and his noon meal made with love everyday by his wife Phyllis. Glen enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife and grandkids. No matter how in shape his grandkids were, they could never keep up with Grandpa!
Glen was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; his parents, Mervin and Ruth; his brothers Melvin, Dennis and Rolly; his sister, Shirley; his daughter in law, Lorrie; nieces Amy Senger, Velvet Mines, Shonnie Perlicheck, nephew, Randy Whittmier; great nephew, Dylan Senger; and his little puppy Charlie.
He will be lovingly remembered by brothers Leon (Rosie) Larson and Titus Larson; sister-in-law, Gloria (Frank) Senger; his children, Dan Larson and Kathy (John) Hausauer; his grandchildren, Chris (Ashley) Larson, Sheena Larson, Katrina (Keith) Winterberg, Paige Hausauer, and Jennifer (Lee) Larson; his great-grandchildren, Zayne, Farryn, Lorrie, Evelyn, Memphis, Roman, and his puppy Moose.
Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.