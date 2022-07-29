BISMARCK - Glen Earling Larson passed away peacefully on July 27, 2022. He went to be with the Lord and his wife Phyllis at the age of 79. Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bismarck.

He married his beautiful Bride Phyllis on July 2, 1965. They completed their family with 2 children, Daniel and Kathy. Moving between North Dakota and California, his passion was the open road. He would take in the scenery and especially loved the mountains. He loved his job as a farmhand while living on a farm in Erie, North Dakota. His next adventure was trucking coast to coast in his semi. After living in the Fargo area for many years, they made their way to Wilton, North Dakota. Here he drove school bus for the Wilton school, delivered meals on wheels, and did maintenance for the Wilton Senior Center. The Senior center is where he enjoyed coffee and his noon meal made with love everyday by his wife Phyllis. Glen enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife and grandkids. No matter how in shape his grandkids were, they could never keep up with Grandpa!