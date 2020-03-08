Gladys Wick, 105, died peacefully at a Bismarck hospital on March 4, 2020, after a short illness.

Gladys Eleanor Wick was born March 19, 1914, in Robinson, the first child of Carl J. and Leonida Juliana “Lillian” (Haimerl) Wick. She was the second baby, and first girl, born in Robinson. Gladys graduated from Robinson High School in 1932. She had dreams of becoming a nurse but put that on hold to help care for a newborn cousin in Fergus Falls, Minn.

Gladys would remain in Fergus Falls finding work as a nanny and happy to have an income during The Great Depression. In May 1936 she had an opportunity to join the dietary department at the Minnesota State Hospital. At the time many people were afraid to work with and among the mentally ill. The Fergus Falls facility had a rule that you could go on full retirement after ten years of employment. Gladys stayed on for 40 years, retiring July 20, 1976, as the main dining hall supervisor, with patients and employees under her.

Gladys continued living in Fergus Falls often serving as a caretaker for elderly friends. In 2001, at the age of 87, she decided to move back to Robinson to be closer to family, primarily her only sister Merna. She became a pillar of her tiny hometown helping the community in any way that she could.

