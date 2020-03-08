Gladys Wick, 105, died peacefully at a Bismarck hospital on March 4, 2020, after a short illness.
Gladys Eleanor Wick was born March 19, 1914, in Robinson, the first child of Carl J. and Leonida Juliana “Lillian” (Haimerl) Wick. She was the second baby, and first girl, born in Robinson. Gladys graduated from Robinson High School in 1932. She had dreams of becoming a nurse but put that on hold to help care for a newborn cousin in Fergus Falls, Minn.
Gladys would remain in Fergus Falls finding work as a nanny and happy to have an income during The Great Depression. In May 1936 she had an opportunity to join the dietary department at the Minnesota State Hospital. At the time many people were afraid to work with and among the mentally ill. The Fergus Falls facility had a rule that you could go on full retirement after ten years of employment. Gladys stayed on for 40 years, retiring July 20, 1976, as the main dining hall supervisor, with patients and employees under her.
Gladys continued living in Fergus Falls often serving as a caretaker for elderly friends. In 2001, at the age of 87, she decided to move back to Robinson to be closer to family, primarily her only sister Merna. She became a pillar of her tiny hometown helping the community in any way that she could.
Gladys was well known for her sharp mind, sharp wit, and incredible ability to deal with names and dates. She knew the birthdates for countless relatives and friends and remembered major events in her own life such as confirmation, high school graduation, etc. not just by year but the exact date.
Gladys only began slowing down in her 90s when diminished eyesight became a problem. She spent her last few years in nursing homes in Steele, Mandan, and Bismarck, making friends at each stop with both employees and residents. She loved visiting with the young people and students, always proud of her age and willing to share the wisdom that comes with longevity. In 2016, at age 102, she noted that she had now been retired from the Minnesota State Hospital for as long as she had worked there.
Gladys is survived by nieces Deb (Virgil) Wisdom and Sarah Bowerman; nephews Doug (Fran) Wick, Bob (LaDonna) Bowerman, Don Wick, and Mitch Wick; many great-nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
Gladys was preceded in death by her father, mother (at age 8), and stepmother Alma; sister Merna (Charles) Bowerman; brothers Glen (Lucy), Marvin (Bess), Bob, and Donovan (Colene) Wick; nephew Rick Bowerman; grand-nephews Brock and Brett Bowerman, and numerous cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Eastgate Funeral Home, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at First Lutheran Church, 800 N. 7th St. Bismarck. Burial will take place later in the day in a space long reserved beside her mother at the Bethany Cemetery, rural Robinson.
Please visit www.eastgatefuneral.com to share your thoughtful condolences and memories of Gladys.