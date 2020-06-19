× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gladys Melchior, 91, formerly of Richardton, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A Mass of Christian burial for Gladys will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton, with Fr. Thomas Wordekemper, OSB as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Gladys was born Dec. 29, 1928, in rural Richardton, the daughter of John and Florence (Heck) Hoff. She was raised and educated in the Richardton area. She married Marcel Melchior Jan. 7, 1947, in Richardton. Together they farmed until 1988 when they moved into Richardton. Before moving to Bismarck in 2010 Gladys worked the Richardton Health Center for 20+ years in the laundry department.

Gladys belonged to Christian Mothers and the local homemakers club. She helped out at the Social Center functions. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, baking, and fishing at their lake cabin.