Gladys Ervin, 93, Bismarck, died on April 18, 2020, at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Gladys Viola Payne was born Oct. 25, 1926, in Grace Township, Minn., to Clarence and Mildred (Anderson) Payne. Gladys grew up the sixth of eleven children on the family farm before moving to the town of Benson, Minn. She was united in marriage with Kenneth Ervin on May 16, 1947, in Benson, and their marriage was blessed with a son, Tim, and daughter, Becky.

Gladys and Ken made their early life in Dickinson before moving their family to Hazen in 1962 where Ken was manager of Oliver-Mercer Rural Electric Cooperative. After retirement, Gladys and Ken spent their winters in Mesa, Ariz., and summers at their lake home on the shores of Lake Osakis near Osakis, Minn. Their children and grandchildren have many fond memories of summers spent at the lake, eating fresh-caught walleye, and paddleboat rides. Gladys and Ken were avid golfers and Gladys was especially proud of her two holes-in-one.

Gladys made the best pies and always had cookies or sweets for her visitors. She loved craft projects and painting and shared many of her talents with friends and family. She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and rarely missed a game on television.