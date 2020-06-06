Gladys Bohrer

Gladys B. Bohrer, 66, Mandan, passed away June 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Mandan, with Pastor Ryan Wolfe as officiant. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Gladys was born Nov. 19, 1953, to Leo and Barbara (Renner) Brunmeier in Hazen. She grew up on a farm south of Hazen (Hannover) and graduated from Beulah High School in 1972. Gladys married Duane Boeshans on July 27, 1972, in Beulah. Duane and Gladys made their home in Flasher where they raised their five children.
Gladys married Dallas Guenthner on June 26, 1999, on the riverboat. He passed away in 2006.
Gladys married Keith Bohrer on April 4, 2009, in Mandan. She worked for 25 years as a caregiver until her battle with cancer began. Gladys will be remembered for her good German cooking, always making way too much food, putting others' needs before her own, and loving and spoiling her grandkids and her puppies.
Gladys will be deeply missed by her husband, Keith; children, Dave (Laurie) Boeshans and grandsons, Taylor, Blake, and Zackry, Steve (Melissa) Boeshans and grandson, Ayden, and granddaughter, Carly, James (Laurie) Boeshans, and grandsons, Mason, Cooper and Leo, Lori (Joe) Gross and granddaughters, Ivy, Madison, and Harper and grandson, Hank, Ryan (Brooke) Boeshans and grandson, Kade, and granddaughters, Kinley and Kylynn; and two sisters, Lil (Vernon) Boeshans, and Linda (John) Buchmann.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Andreas and Johanna Renner; grandparents, Chris and Lydia Brunmeier; and second husband, Dallas.
Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.
Service information
4:00PM-5:00PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
11:00AM
904 8th Ave SE
Mandan, ND 58554
