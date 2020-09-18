Giles McDowall Jr.

After Gene's return to the family farm and his loving wife Peggy they together built their family home on the homestead raising cattle, hogs and planting grain crops and hay. Over the years their family grew to nine children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Gene and Peggy spent 57 wonderful years together before she passed away in 2001. Gene loved his family deeply and was very proud of all of their accomplishments and did not hesitate to tell all of his friends about them.

He was also very proud of his accomplishments in his long life span including a Centennial Farm award, a trip to Alaska in June 2004 to visit his daughter Kerri and his trip to Washington, D.C., on the Honor Flight in May of 2009 with his daughter Marge. Gene was passionate about woodworking, spending hours in his basement creating so many beautiful pieces of work, which was always made with love in his heart and given with such pride to so many family members and friends. He was always thinking of ways to improve ways of farming and ranching and “invented” many ways to improve the way hay was raked and grain was planted to name just a couple. He also was so very proud of having one of the first cell system cattle grazing operations in Grant County.