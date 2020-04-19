Gertrude Hanna

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Services for Gertrude P. Hanna, 104, Bismarck, formerly of Watford City, will take place at a later date. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Gertrude Paulina Hanna, 104, formerly of Watford City, died peacefully (unrelated to the Covid-19 virus) on Friday, April 3, 2020 at a Bismarck care facility. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of her life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Watford City at a later date. Burial will be in the Schafer Cemetery in Watford City.

Gertrude, the daughter of German immigrants Gustav Franz (Hermann) and Frieda Marie (Vollmer) Kleemann, was born Sept. 30, 1915 in the family home north of Killdeer on the edge of the Badlands. She attended the one-room Island Country School and graduated from the eighth grade. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.

As a child of the Great Depression, she appreciated the simple things in life, was raised to be satisfied with what she had (not what you could buy), and was kind, generous and trusting to all. In her younger years, she enjoyed living on the farm, looking for their stubborn milk cows in the willows and riding her horse “Little Bit.”