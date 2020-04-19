Gertrude Hanna

Services for Gertrude P. Hanna, 104, Bismarck, formerly of Watford City, will take place at a later date. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Gertrude Paulina Hanna, 104, formerly of Watford City, died peacefully (unrelated to the Covid-19 virus) on Friday, April 3, 2020 at a Bismarck care facility. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of her life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Watford City at a later date. Burial will be in the Schafer Cemetery in Watford City.
Gertrude, the daughter of German immigrants Gustav Franz (Hermann) and Frieda Marie (Vollmer) Kleemann, was born Sept. 30, 1915 in the family home north of Killdeer on the edge of the Badlands. She attended the one-room Island Country School and graduated from the eighth grade. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
As a child of the Great Depression, she appreciated the simple things in life, was raised to be satisfied with what she had (not what you could buy), and was kind, generous and trusting to all. In her younger years, she enjoyed living on the farm, looking for their stubborn milk cows in the willows and riding her horse “Little Bit.”
Her first job away from home was working at the Wils Richards Ranch (near the Lost Bridge) north of Killdeer. In 1940, she went to work at the Figure Four Ranch (earning $15 per month, plus room and board) for four years where she met her future husband, Lewis Hanna. They eloped Feb. 14, 1942 in Sidney, Mont. After Lewis returned from the service, they moved into Watford City. He died on Nov. 9, 1990. She lived in their home until she was 99 (and still shoveling snow) when she moved to Bismarck to be closer to her daughters.
Gertrude worked at Stenslie's Department Store (the current Meyer's store), Parnie's (Gilford) Style Shop (where the present day bank is located), the Chuck Wagon Café and Skadron's. After their daughters started school, she was employed at the Good Shepherd Home for over 21 years where she retired as the head cook. During those years, all of the meals were made from scratch. On a treadle sewing machine, with love, she made most of the clothes (except underwear) for her daughters and their dolls.
She kept a diary from 1932 until she reached the age of 100. Her strong faith and determination got her through many challenges including “you have cancer” on six occasions. She often said whining about things doesn't change anything.
It was a sure sign of spring when she would be outside working with her flowers and vegetable garden—a tradition she passed on to her granddaughters. She tended to her garden as if each seed she planted was the only one for the year to grow. Many will remember driving up the alley to see the progress of her garden.
Gertrude was an extremely hard worker, a wonderful cook (caramel rolls), laughed easily, loved to sing, was kind to animals, a sneaky card player, independent, and enjoyed find-a-word and jigsaw puzzles. She had a beautiful smile and took pride in looking nice. She was able to travel extensively throughout the United States. After seeing the ocean for the first time, she said she would take her Badlands any day.
Gertrude was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Senior Citizen Choir, American Legion Auxiliary and Rebecca Lodge (disbanded).
In the words of 2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Job well done, good and faithful servant of God.
Blessed to have shared her life are her two daughters: Susan (Eric) Pearson and Kathleen Wachter, all of Bismarck; three granddaughters: Jennifer Hanna, Lori (Dusty) Kraft, Desiree Sams Herman: step granddaughter Carmen Pearson; eight great-grandchildren: Zachariah and Teal Hanna, Logan Gross, Broden and Treyson Renken, MaKyia and Ava Herman, Kwinn Rice, and two step great-grandsons: Jamison Lincoln and Devon Dean; and sister-in-law Marjorie Hanna, Watford City and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis; parents Hermann and Frieda; brothers Martin (Katherine) and Bill (Bertha) Kleemann; sister Alma (Bob) Hanson; son-in-law Alan Wachter; nephew Dennis Kleemann, nieces Dianne Cockrell and Cindy Skjefte, and on Lewis's side of the family, Levi (Jennie) Hanna, William Hanna, Elwin Hanna, Robert (Edna) Hanna, Alice (Louis) Long, Walter Hanna, Claude (Faye) Hanna, Lee Hanna, Herbert (Delores) Hanna, Emma Lou Long, Harley Wright and Katie Kaiser.
