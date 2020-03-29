Gerald Thompson

Gerald Raymond Thompson, Bismarck, passed away on March 15, 2020 at his home after a short battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at a later date, due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Burial will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Jerry was born on July 4, 1939 on the family farm near Barney, son of Ray and Gladys (Anderson) Thompson. He attended country school. In 1952, the family moved to Bismarck when his father was elected State Treasurer. He attended Bismarck High School for two years. He graduated from Antelope High School, rural Barney, in 1957.

In January of 1958, he joined the USMC and served on the USS Donner in the Atlantic and Mediterranean and at Camp Lejeune, N.C. After an honorable discharge, he worked for the ND Air National Guard in Fargo as a radar/electronic technician until March of 1965.