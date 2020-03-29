Gerald Thompson

Jerry was born on July 4, 1939 on the family farm near Barney, son of Ray and Gladys (Anderson) Thompson. He attended country school. In 1952, the family moved to Bismarck when his father was elected State Treasurer. He attended Bismarck High School for two years. He graduated from Antelope High School, rural Barney, in 1957.

In January 1958, he joined the USMC. He served on the USS Donner in the Atlantic and Mediterranean and at Camp Lejeune, N.C. After an honorable discharge, he worked for the ND Air National Guard in Fargo as a radar/electronic technician until March of 1965.

On July 6, 1963, Jerry married Karen Bellin at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Hankinson. Together they farmed for 26 years while raising their three children near Wyndmere. He loved the land and farming was his passion. While living there, Jerry was very active in Jaycees and was awarded the honor of Jaycee International Senator in 1976. He received the Outstanding Young Farmer award in 1974. He served on the Wyndmere School Board from 1977 to 1992 and the State Board of Vocational Education from 1989 to 1993. He was also active in the Democratic-NPL Party (when ND was still a blue state), twice serving as a national convention delegate. He served as North Dakota's Democratic National Committee man on the DNC and as district 27 chairman for many years. He currently was a member of the Lions' Club and the Amvets.