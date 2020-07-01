× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald C. Reidinger, 73, Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Dec. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas, under the care of hospice. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Gerry was born June 9, 1946, in Mandan, to William and Pauline (Stroh) Reidinger. He was raised and educated in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School. Following graduation, he joined the US Air Force and served from June 16, 1969, until his retirement, July 31, 1989. He was proud of his 20 years of service to his country. He played racket ball and baseball for the Air Force. He proudly won many championships.

He is survived by three sisters, Donna Sickler, Sharon Hogue, and Paulette Hoffer; brother, Bill, all of Bismarck; and special friend, Mike Doe, Las Vegas, Nev.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister in infancy, Geraldine.

Welcome home Gerry may the angels meet you in paradise and may God grant you peace and rest.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Reidinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.