Gerald Michael Bohl

Gerald Michael Bohl

Gerald Michael Bohl, 76, died Thursday, September 8th, 2022. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday, September 27th at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND.

Gerald was born on September 29th, 1945, in Mandan, the son of Michael Jacob and Barbara (Friesz) Bohl. He was raised and educated in Fallon. He served in the U.S. Navy and the National Guard. He married Patricia Schatz in 1969.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, Mandan; two sons: Doug (Kristi) Mandan; Corie (Sheryl) Bismarck; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

