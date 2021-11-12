Gerald Karch

Gerald L. Karch, 91, Bismarck, died Nov. 10, 2021 in Bismarck, surrounded by family. Cremation has taken place. Private family Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

A private family rosary service will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday. To view the service livestream for the funeral Mass and rosary, go to the funeral home's website, listed below.

Gerald was born Nov. 25, 1929 in Fargo. He was raised in Glen Ullin and graduated from high school there.

He enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1954. Gerald went to work for the Standard Oil Refinery, Mandan, in 1955.

Gerald married Esther Duppong in 1956 and the two enjoyed 64 years of marriage together. To this union, they welcomed three sons. He enjoyed all sports, traveling, but mostly spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Esther; three sons, David (Karen), Overland Park, Kan., Douglas (Suzanne), Bismarck, and Kevin (Rebecca), Louisville, Colo.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

