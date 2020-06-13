Gerald Carlson

In 1958 he started J&J Sales with his uncle Jim Gaier; two years later his father, Joe, bought out Jim. Jerry was a true salesman. He sold waterless cookware door to door, Kirby vacuums, cars, mobile homes, snowmobiles (and had an AMF racing team) and furniture. Bernie Wojick and Bob Ganser were some of his key employees in many of these endeavors. Later J&J became J&A (Jerry and Annette) Distribution and Jerry's Furniture.

Jerry married his beautiful young bride, Annette Ganser, on Sept. 22, 1956, in Medina, who he met while rollerskating. They had six children, all starting with the letter “J.” The initial plan was to have six more with names starting with “A.” They quit at six.

Although definitely not retiring, they moved to town and resided above Jerry's Furniture in the old White Drug building. They continued to garden in the alley. While he had grown over 100 tomato plants in the country to share with friends, he scaled back to two and some rose bushes. He especially loved dark red hybrid tea roses. In 2017 he received a beautification award from the downtowners. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary in 2017 with friends and relatives with a dinner and dancing to the Julie Lee band hosted by their children.