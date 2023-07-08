Georgia Mae Rohrich

BISMARCK - Georgia Mae Rohrich, age 77, Mandan, passed away on July 6, 2023 at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Pastor Joel Samuelson officiating. Burial will be at 12 noon at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Prayer Service at 6 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Blessed to have shared in her life are her two sons, David and Donald Rohrich; two granddaughters, McKenna and Danyka; siblings, Ruby (Jim) Hilzendeger, Florence Bruner, Leo (Marilyn) Foster, William (Jane) Foster, and Allen (Sandra) Foster. Georgia Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; sisters, Irene Kroll and Ruth Wolf.

Please go to www.WeigelFuneral.com for the full obituary and to watch the funeral livestream.