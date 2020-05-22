× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Jaycee Leadership Hall, 321 East Century Ave. Bismarck. Due to safety precautions concerning COVID-19, family and friends are asked to bring and wear protective masks.

George Argyrios Sakellariou, 56, Bismarck, passed away on May 7, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Karen; brother, John; niece, Ellen; and nephew, Gus. He was preceded in death by his father Argyrios and grandparents John and Elizabeth Humann.

To plant a tree in memory of George Sakellariou as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.