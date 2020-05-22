George Sakellariou

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Jaycee Leadership Hall, 321 East Century Ave. Bismarck. Due to safety precautions concerning COVID-19, family and friends are asked to bring and wear protective masks.
George Argyrios Sakellariou, 56, Bismarck, passed away on May 7, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Karen; brother, John; niece, Ellen; and nephew, Gus. He was preceded in death by his father Argyrios and grandparents John and Elizabeth Humann.
