George Sakellariou

George Argyrios Sakellariou, 56, Bismarck, passed away on May 7, 2020, in Weld County, Colorado. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled and posted in the next two weeks. Due to safety precautions concerning COVID-19, attendees are asked to bring and wear protective masks.

George was born April 26, 1964, the first of two children born to Argyrios and Karen Sakellariou. He grew up in Minot. He attended Minnesota State Community and Technical College for the diesel mechanic program. He traveled and worked throughout North Dakota and Colorado. He worked many jobs including oil field, diesel mechanic, roofer, heavy equipment operator, and many more. He was intelligent and dedicated. He loved fishing and spent much of his time by local rivers and lakes. His favorite spot was Beaver Bay near Linton. He enjoyed model building, riding dirt bikes, and fixing cars growing up. George was a simple man of simple means and had a big heart.