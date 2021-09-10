George Hohimer

George Richard Hohimer, 81, of McKenzie, North Dakota passed away Sept. 4, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

George is survived by his wife of 59 years Lois; Kids: Scott and Roxane. Grandkids: Brandi Valnes (Ty) kids, Shai and Anthony. Tanner Munsch (Courtney) kids, Maci, Caleb and Wesley. Matthew Munsch (Danielle) and their son George Richard. Sisters: Doris Wanner, Beverly Olson and Karen Hogue. In-laws: Madalyn (Gene) Kraft, Lila (Ken) Wilson. Chuck (Doris) Kuether. Janice Fryhling. Delrene Mills.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth (Klein) Hohimer, Brother David Mills, Sisters Diane Thomas and Lory Olson.