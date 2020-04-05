George Freeman

George A. Freeman, 78, of Grand Forks, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home.
George Alan Freeman was born Feb. 19, 1942 the son of Gisli August and Virginia Lorene (Nyhart) Freeman in Grand Forks. He grew up in Salinas, Calif., Phoenix, Ariz., Mandan, and Bismarck.
He is survived by his three children, Greg Freeman, Grand Forks, Melissa (Joel) Walski, East Grand Forks, Minn., and Meghan (Brad) Vollrath, Grand Forks; grandchildren, Dylan, Brianna, Kaylee and Adam Walski; Drake and Autumn Vollrath and a brother-in-law, David Wolf, Bismarck.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry and Tom Freeman, and sisters, Betty
Ann Wolf and Janet Freeman.
Graveside Memorial Service: Will be held at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. Military Honors: Accorded at the time of interment.
For a full obituary go to www.normanfuneral.com.
