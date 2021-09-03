 Skip to main content
George Daniels
George J. Daniels, 83, of Mandan, died peacefully at Prospera on Sunset Drive Nursing Home with his precious wife Connie by his side on Aug. 31, 2021.

A gathering for the celebration of George's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, 1701 Sunset Drive, Mandan. Burial will be held 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

George is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Kenneth (Delena) Daniels, Lynne (David) Jacobson; stepchildren, Jim (Barb) Burghart, Kelly (Paula) Burghart, Joe (Tammy) Burghart, Kathy (Steve) Schuster, Amanda (David) Carrier; sister, Marylyn Shriver; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Please visit www.buehlerlarson.com to read the full obituary, share condolences, and sign the online guestbook.

