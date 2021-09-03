George Daniels

George J. Daniels, 83, of Mandan, died peacefully at Prospera on Sunset Drive Nursing Home with his precious wife Connie by his side on Aug. 31, 2021.

A gathering for the celebration of George's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, 1701 Sunset Drive, Mandan. Burial will be held 2 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

George is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Kenneth (Delena) Daniels, Lynne (David) Jacobson; stepchildren, Jim (Barb) Burghart, Kelly (Paula) Burghart, Joe (Tammy) Burghart, Kathy (Steve) Schuster, Amanda (David) Carrier; sister, Marylyn Shriver; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

